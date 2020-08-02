James Corden to replace Ellen DeGeneres after controversy hits talk show host?

James Corden might be in the talks to replace famed TV personality Ellen DeGeneres after a series of severe allegations surfaced against her talk show recently.

According to a report cited by The Sun, Corden 'might be in line to replace' the once-revered TV host.

Corden “could be the shock winner after dozens of employees accused the $50 million-a-year presenter of turning a blind eye to racism, bullying and sexual harassment on her hit daytime show,” the paper said.

It cited as its source “insiders” who claim Corden has long been seen as Degeneres’ “long term successor,” even pre-scandal — and only more so now.

Meanwhile, The Post reported on Saturday that Ellen is not exiting her daytime talk show and will be returning to work this month.

The claim was backed in an internal email from the show’s own executive producers, who debunked rumours of taking the show off-air.



As many as 36 former employees accused the show producers of propagating a 'toxic environment' on sets.

They even alleged the makers of sexual misconduct, harassment and assualt and called them out for racism.