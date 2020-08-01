close
Sat Aug 01, 2020
Mahira Khan says she ‘really missed’ her grandparents on Eid today

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, while extending eid greetings to her fans and friends, said that she really really missed her grandparents (dada dadi) and her old home.

Sharing her childhood photos with her cousins and grandparents, the Raees actress said, “Today I have really really missed my dada dadi.”

She went on to say “My old home, that feeling of excitement that I would get when Ama used to wake us up.. running upstairs to dadi to show her myself all dressed up. That tray - uff that tray.. my dadi used to set it up so beautifully! All of us cousins used to stand around waiting for our eidi.”

Mahira further said, “Today I give eidi.. I try to give it the same way my dadi used to give it to all of us. I think that’s the beauty of life - we pay it forward to our children and our loved ones.”

“Eid Mubarak to all celebrating,” the actress extended the eid greetings to her fans and friends.

