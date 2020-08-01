Kanye West gives health update as he battles bipolar disorder: 'I'm quite alright'

Kanye West has given an update on his mental health while struggling to cope with bipolar disorder.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me … I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” the 43-year-old musician said on Friday.

West made a series of controversial tweets when he said he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian since years.

The rapper later claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her mother, Kris Jenner, tried to “lock” him up for his comments.



On Friday, West also tweeted a message about the “tactic of 4 D’s: Distract, Discredit, Dismiss [and] To Destroy.” He added: “I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here.”

During their ongoing family drama, Kim visited West at his ranch in Wyoming. She was seen breaking down during their reunion in paparazzi shots.

“Kim flew to Wyoming to plea with Kanye to get help and try and figure out some sort of resolution for the two of them and their family,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Kim has always tried to be there for, support and help Kanye in any way she can, but the way he has been acting and behaving in recent months has taken a toll on her and become a huge burden," it added.