When Jennifer Aniston lashed out at co-star Jay Mohr for beating her boyfriend Tate Donavan

Jennifer Aniston had sizzling on-screen chemistry with co-star Jay Mohr, but little does anyone know that the two hardly got along with each other off the camera.

In fact, they had a pretty rash professional relationship as well.

It all happened when Jen was deeply upset when Jay beat lashed out unreasonably at her co-star Jay Mohr then-boyfriend Tate Donovan to be her on-screen love interest in the movie, Picture Perfect (1997).

According to Mohr, Jennifer instead of taking her anger out on the studio, took it out on him.

During an interview with ELLE in 2010, Jay revealed how working with the Friends alum was one of the worst filming experiences of his life.

“Being on the set of a movie where the leading woman was unhappy with my presence and made it clear from day one," he said.

Jay continued, “I hadn’t done that many movies, and even though they screen-tested some pretty famous guys, I somehow snaked into the leading role."

He said, "The actress said, ‘No way! You’ve got to be kidding me!’ Loudly. Between takes. To other actors on set. I would literally go to my mom’s house and cry.”