Prince William states Prince Harry was riddled with ‘lust’ over Meghan Markle

With Harry and Meghan’s new autobiography making headlines across the globe, Prince William seems to be pretty angry over the intimate family details that were announced through the piece.

According to an excerpt in the book gathered by The Hollywood Reporter, Prince Harry reportedly became quite angry at Prince William over his attitude towards Meghan during the initial dating stage.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that the prince warned his brother to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl” and didn’t want him to be “blindsided by lust.”

The expert read, "In those last two words, ‘this girl’ Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world” and that "to remove Meghan from the equation, Harry was tired of the dynamic that had become established between him and his older brother."

To top off Prince William’s alleged snobbish attitude, senior courtiers and even staffers said extremely inappropriate things about Meghan, constantly, because "there’s just something about her I don’t trust.”