Esra Bilgic wishes Happy Eid to all her fans

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has extended sweet Eid wishes to all her fans celebrating Eid-ul-Adha.



Esra turned to Twitter and extended the eid greetings.

She tweeted in both Turkish and English languages. She wrote, “Mutlu bayramlar dilerim. Happy Eid.”

Esra Bilgic essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul and has won the hearts of millions of fans across the Muslim world.

Earlier, leading actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in historic drama series also wished his fans a very happy Eid Mubrak.

Sharing an all smiling photo of him, Ertugul wished his fans both in Turkish and English languages.

He wrote, “Kurban bayramımız kutlu olsun... Eid mubarak...”

Altan Duzyatan looked super cool in blue shirt and sporting black glasses.

