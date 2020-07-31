'I Love You': Jennifer Aniston shares special message for 'Friends' co-star

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
"Friends" actress Lisa Kudrow has turned 57. Fans and colleagues are sending love to the actress who played Phoebe Buffay in the iconic sit-com.
Jennifer Aniston was among thousands of people who wished her "Friends" co-star a happy birthday.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Jennifer shared a couple of pictures with her long time friend.
Happy birthday my sweetest Floosh," she wrote alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of the duo making faces at the camera.
Atop another photo of the friends sharing an embrace, Aniston wrote, "I love you."
She also shared a video footage of Kudrow appearing onstage with Taylor Swift in 2015 to sing "Smelly Cat".
