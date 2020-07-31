'I Love You': Jennifer Aniston shares special message for 'Friends' co-star

"Friends" actress Lisa Kudrow has turned 57. Fans and colleagues are sending love to the actress who played Phoebe Buffay in the iconic sit-com.

Jennifer Aniston was among thousands of people who wished her "Friends" co-star a happy birthday.



Taking to her Instagram stories, Jennifer shared a couple of pictures with her long time friend.

Happy birthday my sweetest Floosh," she wrote alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of the duo making faces at the camera.

Atop another photo of the friends sharing an embrace, Aniston wrote, "I love you."

She also shared a video footage of Kudrow appearing onstage with Taylor Swift in 2015 to sing "Smelly Cat".