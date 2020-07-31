Selena Gomez gives a glimpse into what she has been doing in quarantine

US singer Selena Gomez, who has been staying at her home amid the coronavirus lockdown, has revealed that she been settling into her new house and taking guitar lessons.



The Lose You To Love Me singer, who celebrated her 28th birthday last week, turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse into what she has been doing during the lockdown.

In the picture, Selena could be seen playing guitar by a window. In the caption, she wrote “Things I’ve been doing in quarantine- settling into my new house and guitar lessons.”

In his previous post, Selena Gomez has shared with the fans why she had not been much active on social media platforms during the coronavirus pandemic.



She had captioned the minute long video clip as “a message from me.”

According to People, Selena’s new house previously belonged to US singer-songwriter Tom Petty. Selena purchased the house for $4.9 million.