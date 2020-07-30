Army called in Karachi to help deal with urban flooding

ISLAMABAD: Army troops have been called in Karachi to assist civil administration for managing Urban Flooding Situation in the port city, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Wednesday directed the military to assist the administration in cleaning up the city after a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran who briefed him in detail about the situation created in the wake of recent torrential rains in Karachi.

Speaking in the meeting with the governor, PM Imran had said PTI-led federal government would not abandon the people of Karachi at a time when the city is grappling with the dual challenges of coronavirus and the aftermath of the recent heavy rains.

The premier said the Centre would take all possible measures for the resolution of the Karachiites' hardships. Science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry was also present during the talks.