Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer to star in sci-fi thriller ‘Invasion’

Emmy winner Riz Ahmed and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer will star in Amazon’s sci-fi thriller 'Invasion'.



Michael Pearce, the writer-director of 2017’s 'Beast', co-wrote the script with Joe Barton (The Ritual).



Amazon Studios has acquired rights to the project and will produce alongside 'RAW' and 'Film 4', which financed development.

Ahmed will play a decorated Marine who goes on the run with his two sons as he tries to protect them from a non-human threat.

The journey takes them in increasingly dangerous and unexpected directions, and the two brothers are forced to confront hard truths and leave their childhood behind. Spencer will play a supporting role as a probation officer.



Ahmed broke out in Nightcrawler and went on to win an Emmy for his turn in HBO’s limited series 'The Night Of'. He recently signed on to work with Barack and Michelle Obama and the Russo brothers on Netflix’s Exit West.

Spencer won an Oscar for the 'Help' and was just nominated for an Emmy on Tuesday for her work in Netflix’s limited series 'Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker'.

She’ll return to the big screen in 'The Witches' opposite Anne Hathaway, and she’s also slated to return for a second season of the Apple series 'Truth Be Told'.