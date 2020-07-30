Khloe Kardashian opens up about her secret health battle

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is an active social media users and never shies sharing details of her personal life with her fans, but there is one thing she's been hiding since childhood – a secret health battle.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star revealed that she has struggled with debilitating migraines that, at times, have left her 'incapacitated in bed' and unable to lift her head.

The 36-year-old stated that her condition began when she was just 12 years old but she felt too embarrassed to speak up to her family members.



"I vividly remember how I felt, but mainly I remember how everyone told me that I wasn't feeling what I felt. People would always say, Oh, it's just a headache," Khloe told website Prevention.

"That's the stigma with migraines, that it's just a headache. And being 12 years old, and at that time no one in my family experienced migraines, I was embarrassed to say when I was suffering from one."

Khloe revealed her migraines can also cause vision impairment, violent nausea, and uncontrollable shaking.

She still suffers from the condition and admitted the intensity of her symptoms are particularly erratic.

