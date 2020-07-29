Ali Zafar, wife Ayesha Fazli celebrate 11th wedding anniversary

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar and his wife Ayesha Fazli celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Tuesday and the latter penned down a heartfelt note for hubby.



Ayesha Fazli turned to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of Ali Zafar and wrote, “A very Happy Anniversary to US @ali_zafar!”

She further said, “I mean what more could a girl ask for. Endless love and joy and to top it all off you still look like this.”

“It’s been a wonderful 11 years and here’s to many many more,” she further said.



The Mela Loot Liya singer also took to photo-video sharing app and posted a story wherein he showered love on wifey and wrote, “I love you @ayeshafazli.”

Fans of Ali Zafar also extended love and greetings to the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Ali Zafar and Ayesha tied the knot on July 28, 2009 and they have two children 10-year-old son Azaan Zafar and Alyza Zafar.