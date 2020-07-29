Aishwarya ‘forever indebted’ for love, prayers she received as she returns home

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who returned home after defeating novel coronavirus, has said that she was 'truly overwhelmed and forever indebted’ for the love and prayers she received from the fans and friends.



The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress turned to Instagram and said, "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me.”

She went on to say “TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL.”



“ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan returned home on Monday after they were tested negative for coronavirus and discharged from the hospital.

This was confirmed by Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter.

He said, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever.”

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home,” Abhishek said and added, “My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

The mother-daughter duo had contracted novel coronavirus on July 12 and were moved to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after complaints of breathlessness on July 18.