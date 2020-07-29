Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt fans keep fingers crossed for a reunion at the Emmys

One of the most adored former couple of Tinseltown, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have left fans elated with their Emmy nods for 2020.

The past paramours may reunite once again with the virtual ceremony for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed for a virtual run-in of the two exes after their earlier reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards unleashed waves of euphoria amongst fans pining for the two to rekindle their romance.

While the Friends actor, 51, bagged an Emmy nomination after 11 years, for her performance in The Morning Show, Pitt earned a nod for his role as Dr Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live.

Earlier this year, the two sent shockwaves after Aniston bagged a prize at the SAG Awards while Pitt waited backstage and watched her deliver her acceptance speech in full eagerness as he beamed and kept eyes glued to the screen.

After she returned backstage, the Fight Club hunk embraced his ex-wife in a congratulatory hug, confirming to the world that their once sour ties have now become cordial.