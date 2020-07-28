Video: Humayun Saeed thanks ‘Rumi’ for sweet birthday wishes

Superstar Humayun Saeed has thanked child star Shees Sajjad Gul aka Rumi from drama series Mere Paas Tum Ho for sending him love and sweet wishes on his 49th birthday.



Rumi turned to Instagram and shared a short video clip wherein he could be seen singing birthday wishes for ‘uncle’ Humayun Saeed.

He captioned the video, “#happybirthday to you @saeedhumayun uncle from #Sheessajjadgul.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



The London Nahi Jaunga actor thanked Rumi for the sweet wishes in a video message. The video clip was also shared by Shees with a caption “Love you most handsome Uncle @saeedhumayun.”

Humayun also took to the photo-video sharing app and posted the video of Rumi with caption “So cute! Thank you Shees for the sweetest birthday wishes. I feel lucky to receive all this love from you! @sheessajigul.”



Humayun Saeed and Shees collaborated in hit drama series Mere Paas Tum Ho. The child star essayed the role of Rumi in the drama serial.

