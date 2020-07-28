Ray Fisher asks Joss Whedon to 'sue him' if 'Justice League' abuse claims are false

American actor Ray Fisher has invited director Joss Whedon to sue him if his earlier comments about his unprofessional attitude prove to be untrue.

The Cyborg actor during a recent JusticeCon fan event delved back into his earlier statement of Whedon’s ‘unprofessional’ attitude on the sets of 2017’s Justice League, for which the filmmaker was brought on board as a replacement when the original director Zack Snyder had to take an exit.

“I don’t want to compare them in any way, shape or form. But what I will say toward the Joss Whedon situation is obviously I put out some pretty strong words and some pretty strong comments about Joss Whedon, and every single one of those words, every single one of those comments, is true,” he said.

Fisher had called Whedon’s behavior “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” in a tweet.

“It’s taken me two and a half years to get all the information I need to be able to build something that’s strong enough so people can’t dismiss it,” he continued.

He further claimed that he had reached out to other people part of the film to attest to his statements confidentially.

“People go, ‘Yeah, I would.’ And so we’re in the process of making sure that people can tell their stories in a confidential way that they don’t get any sort of retribution done against them,” he said.

“We’re gonna get to the heart of everything. And if anything I said about that man is untrue, I invite him wholeheartedly to sue me for libel, to sue me for slander,” he added.

He also hit back at producer Jon Berg who denied his accusations against Whedon.

“His denial of the situation, his denial of the enabling of that situation was asinine, it was tone deaf, and it was completely disrespectful to the situation,” Fisher said.

“That man is scared. He should also be, because we’re going to get to the heart of it. And if you keep in mind, he did not deny that there was any unprofessional behaviour. He did not deny knowing about any individual behaviour. He said that ‘we’ — meaning, assuming ‘Geoff Johns and myself’ — ‘we did not enable any unprofessional behaviour.’ You can look at that statement and tell it’s a knee jerk statement of an individual who is scared.”

“I find myself in a place where I don’t have to justify the way in which I’m handling it. Whatever happens to me with respect to my career or whatever that is, I could not care less,” he added.