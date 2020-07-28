Kanye West visits hospital after apologising to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, who apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian, was reportedly spotted visiting a hospital in Wyoming.

Just after posting the apology tweet, the rapper went to a Wyoming hospital to treat his anxiety, according to reports.



Kanye reportedly entered the ER room of the hospital but only stayed inside for about 10 minutes.



Kanye's public apology comes after he attacked both Kim and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner on social media in the past week, claiming they tried to "lock me up". He also said he had been trying to divorce the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star for a while.



There were a lot of people waiting in the hospital and Kanye was put off by the crowd and left abruptly, according to TMZ.

His people then allegedly arranged for an ambulance to come to the ranch instead. The ambulance left Kanye's ranch after the medical staff determined he was not in danger.

Before his hospital visit, Kanye tweeted an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian.

"I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."