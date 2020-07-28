Kanye West burning with guilt after hurting the feelings of Kardashian-Jenner clan

Kanye West is feeling deeply upset and remorseful after causing a ruckus in the public.

The rapper, 43, 'feels very bad' about distressing his wife Kim Kardashian following his revelation at his wild presidential rally, sources told People.

"He definitely understands that he upset Kim," a source said. "He feels very bad about it. It's obvious that he still loves Kim."

Although he is in a good place after his Twitter rampage, Kanye feels immense guilt for his actions.

A source told the site Kanye "seems much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days," though has "regrets" about making private family matters public last week.

Kanye went on a bashing spree on Twitter last week wherein he stated that he and Kim wanted to abort their first daughter North West.

He also claimed he had been 'trying to get divorced' from Kim ever since she allegedly met his fellow rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf Hotel.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out," he tweeted.

He turned his guns towards both Kim and her 'momager' Kris Jenner claiming on Twitter that 'they tried to fly in with two doctors to 51/50 me," referring to a section of California law under which people can be confined for mental health reasons.