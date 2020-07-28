'Women Supporting Women' challenge goes viral on Instagram

Empowered women from across the world are supporting each other through a viral trend on Instagram.

The latest challenge recently popped up on the video and photo-sharing app.

The "Woman Supporting Woman Challenge" has been taken over by several celebrities including Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Hurley, Isla Fisher, Zoe Saldana and Lisa Kudrow.

The challenge aims to show women supporting each other and spreading positively on social media.

Under the challenge, women are supposed to post a black and white picture of themselves while using the hashtag "womensupportingwomen".

People are also tagging several friends who then also part in the challenge