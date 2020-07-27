'Hot-headed' Harry blasted by Diana's former butler for calling William a 'snob'

Prince Harry's supposed label of 'snob' for Prince William were rejected by the former butler of their late mother Princess Diana.

Paul Burrell, 62, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday via a video link and quashed claims that had been rife about the Duke of Cambridge’s ‘snobbish’ attitude.

Burrell said that William as “not a snob” and was simply “showing concern for his brother” before a big step in his life.

He went on to label 35-year-old Harry “fiery and hot” while his older brother William, 38, was more “rational and calm.”

“William is not a snob. That is not true. He would only show concern for his brother marrying someone and bringing them into the royal family,” Burrell said.

“Trying to educate him, saying, 'It's not easy for anyone marrying into this family and I'm concerned about you.’ And showing his concern. We're talking about two very different personalities. William is rational and calm and Harry is fiery and hot,” he added.

“As Diana found, they're the people that run the other households in the royal families and you can't come across those because those are the people that run the show.”

“Meghan soon found out she had to please everyone, she wasn't just marrying Harry. She was marrying a whole institution, a thousand years of royal history,” he said.

He also spoke about the late Princess of Wales and how she could have brought the two sons closer together again had she been alive.

“Of course there is a void between them now. That should be filled by their mother, but of course their mother is not here. I would like to think maybe Kate will step into the void and bring those boys back together, they will come back together, they will be together they belong together and I hate to see them apart.”

The 'snob' comment began circulating after an explosive excerpt from an upcoming tell-all, titled Finding Freedom, on the Sussex pair revealed that William wanted to ensure that Meghan had the “right intentions” before she married into the royal family.

These concerns by the Duke of Cambridge led to the two brothers talking it out, resulting in the rift worsening, writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand quoted a royal source as saying, in the book.

The book quotes William as saying: “Don’t feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

The writers revealed that this remark, and the last two words in particular greatly offended Harry.

“In those last two words, “this girl”, Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world. During his 10-year career in the military, outside the royal bubble, he had learnt not to make snap judgments about people based on their accent, education, ethnicity, class or profession,” Scobie and Durand wrote.