Maya Ali turns 31, receives love on her birthday

Pakistani actress Maya Ali received love and greetings as she celebrated her 31st birthday amid coronavirus lockdown and shared adorable photos with the fans.
The Parey Hut Love actress turned to Instagram and shared dazzling photos.
Sharing a beaming photo of herself, Ali wrote: “Birthday 2020.”
She also shared another endearing post and wrote, “Because it’s my birthday.”
Maya looked nothing short of a vision in the birthday photos.
Fans and friends also extended love to her shortly after she shared the sweet pictures.
