Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox urge the public to 'not skip elections'

The lead stars of the timeless sitcom from the nineties, Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited to implore US citizens into exercising their democratic right.

The former costars of Friends got together once again in front of the camera, and this time to urge the public to cast their votes as the US presidential elections draws closer.

In a photo posted by Kudrow who played the role of Phoebe Buffay on the show, the three women struck a pose while the caption read: “Friends don’t let friends skip elections. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration.”

Cox also posted a clip of the three sending out the same message in the video.



Aniston on the other hand sought help from her iconic character of Rachel Green from the show to deliver her message. “When you realize there are only 100 days until Election Day,” wrote Aniston along with a picture of a shocked Rachel.

The presidential election of 2020 is scheduled for November 3 with Donald Trump and Joe Biden being the presumptive nominees as of now from the Republican and the Democratic parties respectively.