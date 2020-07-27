Mahesh Bhatt reportedly summoned by police for interrogation in Sushant Singh case

Bollywood’s famed director Mahesh Bhatt will reportedly be getting interrogated by police in reference to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case.

According to reports, the Bandra Police has summoned the director to record his statement in the late actor’s death case.

Bhatt will be amongst the 35 others who have already been called in by authorities for interrogation into the matter. This includes the deceased star’s late girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as well.

The news comes in the midst of numerous conspiracy theories emerging since Rajput’s death that suggest Bollywood’s ‘mafias’ turned against the actor and treated him as an outcast which eventually led to him taking his own life.

While the police rigorously interrogates all suspects in the case, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has been actively naming bigwigs in the industry over their alleged hostile and discriminatory behavior towards emerging stars who enter the industry without a family hailing from the showbiz.