close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 27, 2020

Nicole Kidman lauds Taylor Swift's 'Folklore', compares iconic look to her new aesthetic

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 27, 2020

Nicole Kidman has confirmed her bond with Taylor Swift. She praised her album 'Folklore' and compared her iconic look in 'The Beguiled' to the pop-star's new aesthetic.

The 53-year-old actress uploaded a throwback video of herself on the set of the  movie wearing an outfit very similar to that worn by Taylor on her album cover.

Taylor similarly wore a white dress, draped dark jacket and curled up-'do in her Folklore album cover image, as well as in the film-clip for her new single Cardigan.  



Latest News

More From Entertainment