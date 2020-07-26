close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
Web Desk
July 26, 2020

'Ertugrul' lead actor Engin Altan Duzyatan celebrates 40th birthday today

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 26, 2020
'Ertugrul' lead actor Engin Altan Duzyatan celebrates 40th birthday today

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul received love and prayers as he celebrates his 40th birthday today, July 26, 2020.

Pakistani fans also sent love and best wishes to the actor, who essays the lead role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Altan aka Ertugrul announced that this year on his birthday, he is launching a donation campaign for the Turkish Cancer Society.

Sharing his message in Turkish and English languages, Engin Altan said, “This year, for my birthday I started a donation campaign with Turkish Cancer Society.”

Bu sene doğum günüm için Türk Kanser Derneği’nde bir bağış kampanyası açtım. ⁣Bana gelecek hediyeler yerine, sevenlerimden ve yakınlarımdan, kanser tedavisi gören ve desteğe ihtiyaç duyan hastalara umut olmalarını istiyorum. Kampanya, doğum günü tarihim olan 26 Temmuz'a kadar açık kalacak.⁣ Kampanya linkine profilimden ulaşabilirsiniz. Bağışta bulunan herkese şimdiden destekleri için çok teşekkür ediyorum. @turkkanserdernegi Hepinize sevgilerimle... Engin Altan DÜZYATAN. This year, for my birthday I started a donation campaign with Turkish Cancer Society. I would like my beloved ones and relatives donate for hope to cancer patients who need support instead of buying presents to me. The campaign will continue until my birthday, 26th July. Please see the campaign link for donation on my profile. I would like to thank in advance to everyone for their support. @turkkanserdernegi Warm Regards, Engin Altan Düzyatan

He urged his loved one and fans to donate for the cancer patients instead of buying birthday gifts for him.

“I would like my beloved ones and relatives [to] donate for hope to cancer patients who need support instead of buying presents to me.”

He further said, “The campaign will continue until my birthday, 26th July.”

“I would like to thank in advance to everyone for their support,” he said before signing off.

