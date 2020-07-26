Meghan's 'temper tantrums' exposed as she gets dubbed the cause of Harry, William's rift

Meghan Markle's “temper tantrums” are once again making headlines as yet another royal insider has come forth addressing the issue.

A royal courtier cited in the explosive new book Finding Freedom said he could practically do anything after tolerating one of the ‘temper tantrums’ thrown by the Duchess of Sussex.

The insider told writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that he could “handle anything after putting up with one of Meghan’s temper tantrums.”

Another source was quoted in the book as saying that it was Meghan who became the reason for Prince Harry and Prince William’s fall-out as the latter was concerned about his little brother’s relationship with the former actor moving at a rapid pace.

“A happy and content Harry is rare, so to see him practically skipping around was a delight. But at the same time William has always felt he needs to look out for Harry, not as a future monarch but as an older brother. Their whole adult lives he’s felt he should keep an eye on Harry and make sure he’s not in trouble and on a good path,” the source said.

The book also reveals that William wanted to ensure that Meghan had the “right intentions” before she married into the royal family.

“After all, these are two brothers that have spent their whole lives with people trying to take advantage of them. They’ve both developed a radar to detect that type of person, but as William didn’t know a whole lot about Meghan, he wanted to make sure Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust,” the writers quoted another royal source.

These concerns by the Duke of Cambridge led to the two brothers talking it out, resulting in the rift worsening.

The book quotes William as saying: “Don’t feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

The writers revealed that this remark, and the last two words in particular greatly offended Harry.

“In those last two words, “this girl”, Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world. During his 10-year career in the military, outside the royal bubble, he had learnt not to make snap judgments about people based on their accent, education, ethnicity, class or profession,” Scobie and Durand wrote.

“Also, to remove Meghan from the equation, Harry was tired of the dynamic that had become established between him and his older brother. There had come a point when Harry no longer felt as though he needed looking after,” they added.