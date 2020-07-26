J.K. Rowling says a 'medical scandal' is approaching following her gender identity row

Acclaimed British writer J.K. Rowling is continuing her anti-trans debate, bringing forth more details on the issue.

The once-revered Harry Potter author who was recently embroiled in a controversy over her stance against the transgender community, said that a major ‘medical scandal’ is approaching.

“Since speaking up about gender identity theory, I’ve received thousands of emails – more than I’ve ever had on a single subject,” wrote the 54-year-old writer.

“Many have come from professionals working in medicine, education and social work. All are concerned about the effects on vulnerable young people,” she said.

“The writers of this letter are just two of a growing number of whistleblowers. The bleak truth is that if and when the scandal does erupt, nobody currently cheering this movement on will be able to credibly claim “we couldn’t have known”,” she added.

Rowling had earlier found herself in hot water after she posted a series of controversial tweets about gender identities invalidating biological sex.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is nonsense,” she added.