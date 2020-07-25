Rapper Wiley faces police inquiry for criticising Jewish community

Twitter has deleted anti-Semitic statements on UK rapper Wiley’s account after they drew criticism from users.

Police are investigating the singer after a series of anti-Semitic comments appeared on his social media accounts.

The rapper’s Twitter account published a series of tweets on Friday asserting that Jews systematically exploited Black artists in the music industry, continuing a pattern of exploitation dating back to the slave trade.

“Jewish people don’t care what black went through they just use us to make money to feed their kids ... for generations as well,” one tweet said.

“Hold some corn Jewish community you deserve it ...” another tweet read.

“Even for Twitter this is shocking,” said Stephen Pollard, editor of the Jewish Chronicle.

John Woolf, of A-List Management, said he would no longer represent the artist.

“Following Wiley’s anti semitic tweets today we at @A_ListMGMT have cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism,” Woolf said on Twitter.

Police confirmed they had received complaints about Wiley.

“We are aware of reports of alleged anti-Semitic comments posted on social media and will look into the matter,” a spokeswoman for London’s Metropolitan Police said.