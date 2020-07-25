How Angelina Jolie's remarks about Brad Pitt led to a feud with Jennifer Aniston

After splitting with Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt went into a relationship with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston have been on the outs with each other with Brad Pitt being the obvious reason for it.

Reports digging deep into the love triangle were able to pin-point the exact moment when the Friends star’s feud began with Jolie.

During an interview with Vogue back in 2007, the Salt actor had detailed how she got together with Pitt and how they realized there may have been something going on between them.

“Brad was a huge surprise to me. I think we were both the last two people who were looking for a relationship. I certainly wasn’t. I was quite content to be a single mom with Mad,” she said.

“And I didn’t know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life. But it was clear he was with his best friend, someone he loves and respects. And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives,” she went on to say.

“Because of the film we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened.”

“I think a few months in I realised, God, I can’t wait to get to work. Whether it was shooting a scene or arguing about a scene or gun practice or dance class or doing stunts—anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair,” she added.

“It took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realise that it might mean something more than we’d earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration,” she said.

Immediately after splitting with the Murder Mystery actor, Pitt went into a relationship with Jolie that led to marriage and eventually divorce in 2016.

In 2008, Aniston while giving an interview to Vogue made a snide remark about Jolie’s comments and how it had been quite hurtful for her to deal with.

“There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening. I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss. That stuff about how she couldn’t wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool,” Aniston said.

The comments made by Aniston, however, were off-the-record as she had asked the interviewer to turn off the recorder. She then proceeded to recall her first and last meeting with Jolie on the Friends set. “It was on the lot of Friends—I pulled over and introduced myself. I said, ‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.’”