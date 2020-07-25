Princess Beatrice already embracing her role as a stepmom to Edoardo's son

Princess Beatrice began her happily ever after recently with her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

And with her new married life, some additional responsibility has also fallen on her shoulders as she steps into the role of stepmother for her husband’s four-year-old son Christopher Woolf, nicknamed Wolfie.

If reports are to be believed, the princess has already been acing her duties in new maternal role being a ‘hands-on’ stepmom to Wolfie.

"Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom,” a source spilled to People.

The insider further revealed that Beatrice has “embraced [Wolfie] as part of her life from the outset,” even before she had gotten married last week.

Another grapevine revealed: "Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy.”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi exchanged vows earlier on July 17 in an intimate and private wedding ceremony near the Windsor Castle, after having to put off the wedding twice earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.