Kate Middleton and Prince William donate 1.8 million pounds to coronavirus charity

The foundation of Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton have awarded almost 1.8 million pounds ($2.3 million) to support the mental health of front line workers and others affected by the Covid-19.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation Covid-19 Response Fund is helping a range of projects, including a charity that provides individual grief trauma counselling to workers in ambulance, fire, police and search and rescue services.

Another grant aims to help support the mental health of thousands of pregnant women and new parents.

The royals spoke earlier this week with two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate.

Kate spoke of the “lasting impact” that the pandemic would have on the mental health of many front line workers.

