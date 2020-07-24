Taylor Swift releases her 8th studio album ‘Folklore’

US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has released her much-awaited 8th studio album titled "Folklore".



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, Taylor Swift announced the release of the Folklore.

She wrote in the caption, “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness.”

She went on to say “Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down.”



“Folklore is out now,” she said.

Earlier, the Love Story singer took to Twitter and said, “Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.”



