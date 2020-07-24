Kim Kardashian filming KUWTK with Khloé, Tristan Thompson amid huge family drama?

Khloé Kardashian was spotted filming an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with former beau Tristan Thompson.

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Kim Kardashian West spent time in Malibu filming an upcoming episode of the show amid the family's recent scandal involving Kanye West.

A source told PEOPLE that "there was a long break because of COVID, but the show has been filming for the past couple of weeks," adding that the show is "on a schedule."

The shooting on Wednesday "was all about Khloé and Tristan," the source says who reconciled after splitting last month.

The duo is in "a really good space," as told by Khloé said in a KUTWK bonus clip. The Good American founder shared that Thompson, 29, is "a great dad" to daughter True and that they've had a positive co-parenting experience.

Meanwhile, there have been several reports suggesting that Kim and Kanye are on the verge of divorce.

However, sources revealed that Kim looked absolutely fine while shooting for the show.

"She was smiling and you couldn't really tell that is having a lot of drama in her life right now," the source says. "So far, there is no discussion on the show about how Kim and Kanye are doing."