Amber Heard wraps up evidence in Johnny Depp libel case

Amber Heard on Thursday appeared before London's High Court to give evidence on behalf of the publishers of a British tabloid newspaper, The Sun, who are being sued for defamation by Johnny Depp over a 2018 article that labelled him a “wife beater”.

Heard texted her mother in 2013 that she was heartbroken to discover Depp became violent and abusive when high on drugs and alcohol, likening him to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Depp, who gave evidence last week, denies all of Heard’s allegations of violence and abuse and says she assaulted him.

On Thursday, the last of four days of oral evidence by Heard, she was asked about an incident she said had taken place in March 2013, when the couple were dating but were not yet married.

In a written statement, Heard says that after a long session of snorting cocaine and drinking whisky, Depp had become enraged by the sight of a painting by her ex-partner, Tasya van Ree, that was hanging on a wall in her apartment.