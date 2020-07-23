Blast in KP's Parachinar leaves at least 20 injured

Several people were left injured after a blast ripped through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa city of Parachinar on Thursday, police said.

Police said the blast took place in the city's Tori bazaar. The nature of the blast has not yet been determined.

Eyewitnesses told Geo News that explosive material had been hidden in a vegetable cart which went off.

According to hospital staff, at least 20 people have been brought wounded for treatment. DMS Parachinar Hospital Dr Qaiser Hasan said that two among the wounded are critically injured.

According to Geo News , the Turi bazaar area used to have a single track for vehicular traffic which was recently widened and split to keep apart incoming and outgoing traffic.

Despite similar incidents in the past, vendors selling their wares on carts are a common sight, and the carts are targeted by terrorist elements for such attacks.

Furthermore, such carts are found on both sides of the road and attract large volumes of people.

More to follow....