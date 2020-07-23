Queen Elizabeth came out 'victorious' from Harry and Meghan's Twitter storm

Harry and Meghan had been in the midst of a ‘war of words’ with Her Majesty at the beginning of this year

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship with Queen Elizabeth II might not be the smoothest presently but their differences had been there since a while before they decided to part ways with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s dissatisfaction with their royal roles was something that the monarch was well aware of but was oblivious about when the bomb would actually be dropped.

The Channel 5 documentary titled The Queen: In Her Own Words throws light on how the couple had been in the midst of a ‘war of words’ with Her Majesty at the beginning of this year.

Andrew Scarborough narrated: "In 2020 she beat Harry and Meghan in a war of words and proved herself to be the Queen of social media."

“#Megxit trended all over the world and dragged the Queen into a Twitterstorm,” he said.

“Although the Queen had been caught off guard, a brief and concise tweet posted just hours later revealed that discussions were at an early stage. In just 34 friendly words, the Queen had taken back control of the situation,” he added.

Expert Wesley Kerr OBE said: "It was a situation like a kettle which had been coming up to boil and it boiled over. They issued that sudden statement saying that they would be stepping back from their role as senior royals and that they had laid out what their terms would be."

Royal editor Ingrid Seward added: "The statement came as a complete surprise to the Queen. She knew that they weren't happy, she knew that they were in talks with her advisors but she had no idea they were going to put out their own statement.”