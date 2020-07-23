Kim Kardashian supported by 50 Cent after Kanye West's tirade against her

Reality star Kim Kardashian has been supported by rapper 50 Cent, who has been a vocal detractor of her husband Kanye West in the past.



The rapper has been railing against Kanye for some time and trolled his campaign rally on Sunday which kicked-off a prolonged episode of behaviour that has concerned family and friends.

He praised the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star for her "understanding" during what she has described as a bipolar episode that her husband is going through.



Fifty, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, added to the post: "This was cool she’s being very understanding because ya man is bugged out."



Kanye was mocked by the rival rapper during his campaign rally at South Carolina which was followed by Twitter outbursts as Kanye hit out at Kim and her mum Kris Jenner with a number of personal allegations.

It may have come as a surprise to Kim to find that 50 Cent was supportive of her but he couldn't help having a vicious swipe at Kanye for what he has been doing.

The 'In Da Club' rapper reposted Kim's lengthy Instragram explanation of Kanye's behaviour and how they have been living privately with his bipolar disorder.

With many concerned about Kanye's mental health, it will not be seen kindly that 50 Cent would use such words to describe his current status.



Kim, 39, finally broke her silence on Kanye's outpourings on Wednesday, in which she urged for "compassion" towards Kanye and addressed his bipolar diagnosis.