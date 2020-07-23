Director reveals 'Justice League' Snyder Cut is longer than originally planned

Zac Snyder recently talked about Justice League's upcoming 'Zack Snyder cut'.

The director revealed that the cut would be longer than originally planned.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the 'Snyder Cut' to be released after it was confirmed by DC in May.

In an interview on Beyond the Trailer, Zack spoke the movie's length and said, "I famously advertised the run time at 214 minutes, but now in its current state, it's going to end up being longer than that,"

"It's exciting to bring all this new material to the fans who get to see all this crazy and awesome new sequences, and I think that's going to be really exciting for everyone."