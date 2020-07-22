close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
July 22, 2020

Syra Yousuf pens down a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Nooreh

Wed, Jul 22, 2020
Syra Yousuf pens down a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Nooreh who turns 6

Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf penned down a heartfelt note for daughter Nooreh, who turned six years old on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Mera Naseeb actress shared and adorable photo of her carrying a birthday cake and wrote for daughter, “And just like that you turned six! In you I see, pure love. The purest I’ve ever known.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also dropped sweet birthday messages for Nooreh in the comment box.

Minal Khan wrote, “Happy birthday nooreh.”

Sana Javed said, “MashaAllah Happy Birthday to Nooreh lots of love @sairoz.”

The 32-year-old actress shares daughter Nooreh with her former husband Shehroz Sabzwari.

The celebrity couple separated in late 2019 and later confirmed their divorce in February 2020.

