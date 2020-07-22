Jeremy Renner be drug tested for daughter's safety, ex-wife Sonni Pacheco appeals to court

Jeremy Renner was accused by his former wife of having a 'long history of alcohol and drug abuse'

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner and ex-wife Sonni Pacheco’s legal battle over their daughter’s custody has been escalating of late.

In the midst of their ongoing custody battle, new court documents that have been obtained by The Blast, show that the 29-year-old has requested that her ex-husband be drug tested for the safety of their daughter.

The 49-year-old was accused by his former wife of having a “long history of alcohol and drug abuse which has persisted since before the parties’ marriage, through divorce and post-judgment.”

She has also requested to see the test results from February 12 which the Marvel star had claimed came out negative.

The longstanding allegations of drug and alcohol abuse by Pacheco against Renner resurfaced owing to a pending court hearing over child support issues.

The former model had in the documents, recounted an incident from 2019 in which Renner had allegedly put a gun in his mouth, threatening to take his own life while his daughter Ava, 7, was in a room nearby.

Responding to Pacheco’s claims, Renner’s rep told Page Six, “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”