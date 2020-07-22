Princess Beatrice's videographer shares sweet details from wedding

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding videographer Andrew Gemmell has shared sweet details about the couple's big day, calling it "beautiful".

Commenting on Edoardo's Instagram tribute to his new wife, Andrew wrote: "Edo… what a beautiful day. Thank you for having me there to film. It's always a privilege and a pleasure."



Andrew, who specialises in private events and family films, also shared a photo of the day on his own Instagram, adding the caption: "Many many congratulations to Edoardo and HRH Princess Beatrice. What a very special day. This wonderful photo by @benjaminwheeler. Flowers by the incredible @rob070707 and Patrice."



The couple stunned royal fans when the palace confirmed the pair had married in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor on Friday 17 July, which was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family.



In the stunning images, Beatrice looked gorgeous in a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from Her Majesty The Queen, while her new husband was looking dashing in his morning suit.

Like most royal brides, the Princess kept the identity of the designer secret until her big day.

Her new wedding band made from the traditional Welsh gold could be seen on her ring finger. Beatrice also held a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, which included traditional sprigs of myrtle.