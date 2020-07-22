Madonna reveals she 'refused to pay $1m fine for gay rights speech' in Russia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Superstar Madonna has claimed she refused to pay a $1 million fine she was given after speaking out in support of LGBT community in Russia in 2012.
On Tuesday, 'The Material Girl' posted a throwback video of the moment on Instagram, captioning the post: "I made this speech at a concert in St. Petersburg.
She wrote: "8 years ago. I was fined 1 million dollars by the government for supporting the Gay community. I never paid."
Madonna, in the clip, can be heard addressing a noisy crowd, saying: "We want to fight for the right to be free."
She continued: 'At the same time, we can make a difference. We can change this. We have the power. And we don’t have to do it with violence. We just have to do it with love."
The 61-year-old has long been a supporter of the LGBT community, after finding a close friend in her pre-fame ballet teacher Christopher Flynn.
The star – currently in a relationship with dancer Ahlamalik Williams – is known for hits like What It Feels Like For a Girl and Holiday. She has sold over 300 million records worldwide.