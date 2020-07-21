Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamabad: HRCP

ISLAMABAD: Prominent journalist Matiullah Jan has gone missing from Islamabad's Sector G-6, his wife confirmed, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said on Monday.

In a tweet, the HRCP demanded the government ensure the "safe recovery" of the journalist after reports emerged that he had gone missing in Islamabad.



Jan's wife said, in an interview with the Independent Urdu, that his car was found outside her school in Islamabad's G-6 area with the keys still inside. "I have been told some people forcibly took away my husband," she said.

Police said they had started an investigation regarding the matter.

Amnesty International South Asia tweeted that it was concerned about the "fate and wellbeing" of Jan.

"We are extremely concerned for the fate and wellbeing [email protected] He has been the subject of physical attacks and harassment for his journalism. The authorities must establish his whereabouts immediately. #ReleaseMatiullah," tweeted the human rights organisation.

The journalist was supposed to appear before the Supreme Court this week in relation to a contempt of court case based on an allegedly contemptuous tweet by him.