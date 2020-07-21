10 killed as rain wreaks havoc in Faislabad

Heavy rains lashed the city and its environs last night leading to multiple accidents of roof collapse. Photo: Geo.tv/File

Life came to a halt in Faislabad as heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday killing at least 10 people in various incidents.

The roof of a three-room house in Faislabad’s Tandlianwala area collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Among those who died was a woman, her 13-year-old son, Mehdi Hassan, a 12-year-old boy Yasir, 10-year-old Khurram Shehzad, two girls Farzana and Jannat Bibi, and Bashir, 18, dead. Two more family members sustained serious injuries.

The second incident took place on Abbaspur Road in the Kangan area where the roof of the entire house collapsed following thunderstorms in the city, killing three siblings, 17-year-old Saira, 9-year-old Naseem Bibi, and 13-year-old Rizwan.

Moreover, four other people of the family including two girls were injured during the mishap. They were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Faislabad received 89mm rain in the past 24 hours.