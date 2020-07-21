Nicki Minaj expecting first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are expecting their first child together.

The 37-year-old songstress announced the news on Monday with a photo of herself cradling her baby bump wearing a bejeweled bikini and lucite high heels. She captioned the post: "#Preggers".

She posted a second photo wearing another colorful two-piece, this one with embellished shoulders and a beaded skirt.

Minaj and Petty tied the knot in October 2019, just one month after she announced on Twitter that she was retiring to “have my family.”

Earlier this year, Petty, 42, registered as a sex offender in the state of California. He was reportedly convicted in 1995 of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl.



“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” Minaj said in his defense in December 2018. “But go awf, internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”

The Grammy winner previously dated Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill. In February, she accused Mill of physically abusing her. Mill quickly took to Twitter to shut down the accusations.