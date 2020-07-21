Idris Elba to receive special award at TV Baftas

Superstar Idris Elba is all set to receive a Bafta special award for his 'outstanding work' and 'championing diversity'.

The prize will be presented to the actor at this month’s British Academy Television Awards for his creative contribution to television and his work promoting diversity and new talent in the industry.



The award is one of the academy’s highest honours and previous recipients include sports commentator John Motson, comedian Sir Lenny Henry and presenter Cilla Black.

'Luther'star Elba said it is a “great privilege” to receive the award.

The actor added: “It’s been a mission of mine to provide opportunity and access to emerging talent from diverse backgrounds in this industry, which is the same opportunity I received many years ago from open-minded and diversity-conscious casting.



“I thank Bafta for recognising myself and others who are dedicated to the same cause, as these are all necessary steps towards helping to shift the awareness and understanding of the diversity gap in entertainment.”

In a statement, Bafta described Elba as a “fierce advocate for diversity and new talent”, noting the work of his production company Green Door Pictures.



