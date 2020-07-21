Michelle Keegan delights fans with her gorgeous summery look

Michelle Keegan is currently on holiday in Marbella, Spain, with her husband Mark Wright, delighting fans with her stunning looks.



The actress headed out to a beach party and dazzled in the most gorgeous ensemble - a white embroidered dress. The boater hat and her trusted Ray Ban sunglasses added to her beauty.



Michelle and husband Mark will definitely be making the most of the time away after spending the coronavirus lockdown at their Essex home, where they are currently living while they build a five-bedroom mansion nearby.



Michelle was in great spirits during the family's day out at Playa Padre, and Jessica Wright and Elliot Wright's wife Sadie shared several clips of their afternoon.

In the brief videos posted on their Instagram stories, the 'Our Girl' star can be seen enjoying herself and dancing whilst looking towards the camera.