Mon Jul 20, 2020
July 20, 2020

Prince William and Prince Harry's rift not ending till they 'actually meet up'

Mon, Jul 20, 2020
Prince William and Prince Harry's rift not ending till they 'actually meet up'

Prince William and Prince Harry’s shaky ties don't seem to mending anytime soon despite earlier reports suggesting they may have put their differences behind them.

As per the latest intel on the two brothers, things are likely to remain sour for them till they find themselves living in the same continent.

Former royal press secretary, Dickie Arbiter told Us Weekly: "I hope they settle their rift because there shouldn't be bad blood amongst brothers, particularly those two brothers who went through such trauma together [with the] death of their mother, [Princess Diana].”

"They've been through a lot, and they've carried each other, and they've supported each other. And to have a rift is not healthy in any family. So I hope they are getting back together again."

"Harry being in Los Angeles and William and Catherine being in the United Kingdom, [there's] a great big ocean, a lot of land between, and it's not going to be broached until such time they actually get together [and Harry comes] back to the U.K,” he said.

“That's the million-dollar question. So if they're talking on the phone, well, that's a step in the right direction, but it would be nice if they could actually meet up,” he added.

