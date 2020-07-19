David and Victoria Beckham to milk millions from son Brooklyn’s wedding

David and Victoria Beckham are all set to expand their business by flogging David’s whisky brand

David and Victoria Beckham seem to be gearing up to milk millions from their son Brooklyn's grand wedding ceremony with Nicola Peltz.

According to reports, the couple is ready to make millions off from their son’s wedding as they’ve decided to promote their products by turning Brooklyn’s wedding ceremony into a sales pitch.

As per The Sun, the ace footballer and his fashion designer wife are all set to expand their business by flogging David’s whisky brand while Victoria gives her beauty brand a boost by launching it in the USA at around the same time.

According to a business insider cited by the outlet: “These are exciting times for David and Victoria. They were always looking to spend more time in the States because of David’s club commitments.”

“But now, with the wedding and Brooklyn moving to the US, they are redoubling their efforts,” the source said.

“Victoria has trademarked her brand across the Pond… [where she will] launch of her anti-ageing serum and various other VB beauty products. And, Nicola’s dad is supremely well connected and has offered to help in any way he can,” they added.

Brooklyn’s fiancée and billionaire heiress, Nicola’s father is also a supporter of US President Donald Trump and has also been part of high-profile business roles in big payers of the market including Procter & Gamble and Wendy’s.

The Beckhams on the other hand, while said to be worth £350 million, suffered a joint loss of income for the first time.