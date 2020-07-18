Meghan Markle leaves her dog back in Canada to maintain harmony at home

Meghan Markle’s decision to leave her beloved dog Bogart back in Canada was met with immense grief. Even though the former royal was very fond of her canine companion, she chose to leave him in another country forever because he did not seem to like Prince Harry at all.

A source close to Meghan spoke to The Sun regarding her dog Bogart. They were quoted saying, “Meghan adored that dog but the decision not to take him back was based on Bogart’s relationship with Harry. Bogart never took to Harry when they spent time together in Canada. He didn’t like Harry.”

“Meghan was very vocal about the fact it wouldn’t be fair to take him back full-time, given Bogart’s feelings for her husband. Of course, her staff in the UK who knew about her decision found her statement quite strange, but they accepted it at face value because Meghan knows her dogs.”

A number of friends have weighed in on Meghan’s relationship with her dogs, claiming she treated them as if they were “her babies”. During her Suits shoot, her dogs would cuddle up in bed with her and were specifically fed the highest quality organic food.

“She bought them Union Jack dog jumpers to keep them warm when they were puppies. he misses them when she is away and will even get someone to FaceTime her with them so she can talk to them.”

Meghan has also voiced her love for Bogart on multiple public appearances including The Ellen Show. Meghan told the Readers Digest, “He’s my first dog ever. I didn’t grow up with dogs. I was in LA and I went to this dog rescue. So I saw him and I was sitting there with him and then Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi walk in.”

“Now, I don’t know her but Ellen goes ‘Is that your dog?’. And I said, ‘No’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog’. And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to.”

She also brought home a companion for Bogart so he would not feel alone. “I started to see he loves the company of people, but just like I love the company of dogs, I don’t want to be solely around dogs all day so I realized he might like a companion.”